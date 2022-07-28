Margaret Ann Brummitt Holder, Kingston

Margaret Ann Brummitt Holder age 85 of Kingston, TN passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home.


Preceded in death by her parents Robert “Tince” and Laura Brummitt, brothers; Albert, Dana, and Charles Brummitt, sister Brenda Sue Ward, daughters; Cathy Holder Smick and Patricia Ann “Tricky” Harvey.
Survived by sisters; Ruth Cowells, Judith Ashton, and Janice Nikitin, sons-in-law; Don Smick and Jerry Harvey, granddaughters; Amy Phillips (Michael), April Moore (Bobby), Hali Gibson (Nathan), grandson David Smick, great-granddaughters; Taylor Gunter and husband Zach, Destiny Moore and Brylee Gibson, great-grandson Jordan Phillips, great-great-grandson Wade Gunter, and many more children raised by Margaret during her 10 years at Galliean Children’s Home owned by special friend and Pastor Larry and Retta Bolden. She was a faithful member of Southwest Point Baptist Church which she attended for 46 years.


The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Southwest Point Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Larry Bolden and Reverend John Wells officiating. Entombment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Brummitt Family.

