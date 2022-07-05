Lowell Gene Marlow, Rocky Top

Lowell Gene Marlow, age 75, of Rocky Top, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Lowell was born November 8, 1946, in Rocky Top, Tennessee to the late Arnold Reece Marlow and Mary Alice Bullock. Lowell was a deacon at Island Ford Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching sports, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his great-granddaughter, Madie. In addition to his parents, Lowell is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tabatha Marlow.

Survivors:

Wife of 56 Years Diane Marlow of Rocky Top

Son Gregory (Greg) Gene Marlow and fiance Brenda Goodman of Rocky Top

Siblings Lawrence Marlow of Rocky Top

Harold and Laura Marlow of Kingsport

Kathy Wallen and husband Bobby of Church Hill

Grandchildren Melissa Babb and husband Dustin of Rocky Top

Blake Marlow and wife Sheree of Clinton

Great Grandchildren Riley Babb and Madison (Madie) Babb

And a host of other special family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Martin and Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lowell Gene Marlow, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

