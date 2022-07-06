Louise Terry, Rockwood

Mrs. Louise Terry, age 81, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on January 4, 1941, in Morgan County, Tennessee. Mrs. Louise was a member of the Eagle Furnace Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a longtime employee of Alba Heath in Rockwood. She was always wanting to help others and was willing to do without so that others could have their needs and wants met. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Terry; grandson, Heath McElhaney; great-grandsons, Kaleb Stooksbury and Kolby McElhaney; parents, Harvey & Viola Mayton; stepfather, Oscar West; and 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Teresa Thomas of Rockwood, TN

Cheryl Cook (Roland) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Bryon McElhaney (Dee Dee) of Rockwood, TN

Heather Terry of Knoxville, TN

And several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for graveside services and interment with Bro. David Treadway officiating.

