Louis Ray Anderson, Rockwood

News Department 2 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Mr. Louis Ray Anderson, age 73 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 9th, 1948, in Sewanee, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ernest Anderson Sr & Cecilla Love. He is survived by:

Wife:                Carol Poland Anderson

Niece:              Ginger Conner

Special Friend: Pastor Roger Britton

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 24th, 2022, with Pastor Roger Britton officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Louis Ray Anderson.

About News Department

Check Also

Bobbie Ray Hamilton Davidson Kelsay, Kingston

Bobbie Ray Hamilton Davidson Kelsay age 75 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, July 17, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: