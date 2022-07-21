Linda Price Wright, Oak Ridge

Linda Price Wright, age 73 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.

She became a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge after Trinity United Methodist Church shut down. Linda was a faithful member who contributed greatly to the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Dorothy Price.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Bill Wright of Oak Ridge; daughter, Janet Chun and husband Dan of Sharps Chapel; sister, Debbie Lowe and husband Garey of Coalfield; grandchildren, Jack Chun of Oak Ridge, Jason Hope and wife Bekah of Knoxville, Dylan Chun and wife Anna of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Sophia Chun of Oak Ridge and Ted Chun of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The Wright family will have a private memorial service at home.

