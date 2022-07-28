Linda L. “Judy” Hill Olinger, Coalfield (formerly of Dayton, Ohio)

Now she flies with the butterflies, Linda L. “Judy” Hill Olinger, age 77 recently of Coalfield, TN formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed from this eternal life on July 22, 2022, to be with God and Jesus.

She was born in the Coalfield Camp on August 30, 1944, the oldest daughter of five children to Archie Hill and Eliza Francis Tucker Hill. When she was born she was given the name of Linda Lou by her mother, when her grandmother saw her she gave her the name of Judy Baby, so from that point on she was Judy to anyone she knew.

As a young girl, she would make mud pies, pick blackberries, and help do things around the house. She started at a young age by helping her Mom with canning, cooking, and cleaning. These were skills that she was famous for. She would go to sleep listening to records with her sister. Judy graduated from Coalfield High School in 1962. She went all twelve years of school without missing a day of school, after graduation she moved to Ohio, first staying in Cincinnati before moving to Dayton, Ohio where she lived most of her life. She worked different jobs until she became a cafeteria and catering worker for Dayton Public Schools where she retired from. She met her beloved husband William “Bill” Joseph Olinger, they were married several years before his passing. Judy attended The Apostolic Sanctuary Church where she made and enjoyed her worship time.

She enjoyed reading, especially the Bible, sewing, travel, photography, fishing, cooking, and canning. She was most famous for collecting roosters.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William “Bill” Joseph Olinger; her loving parents, Archie Hill and Eliza Francis Tucker Hill; one brother, Glenn “Sonny” Hill; brother-in-law, Lee Roy Reynolds; beloved grandson, Tony Mark Earnhart Jr.

She is survived by her brothers, Larry (Wanda) Hill and Doug (Bev) Hill; sister, Rita Reynolds; sister-in-law, Alene Hill; step-daughter, Chris (Lynn) Sechelski (Olinger); grandchildren, Shelby, Veronica, Tony Earnhart, III, and Breanna Harvey, whom they called Grandma Judy; by nieces and nephews, Tonya, Ginger, Tina, Gary, Connie, Cindy, Betty, Randy, Darrell, Teresa, and Brandon; by several great nieces and nephews and extended family; also by special friends, Toni Lawson and fiancé Lee Roy Lynn, Jo Sellers, and Susie (Dave) Johnson.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 29, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 1:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Mark Koogler, Sr., and Pastor Lonnie Cook officiating. Graveside services will follow the funeral at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Olinger family. www.sharpfh.com

The family would like to thank the Kettering Hospital Network, Troy Rehab Center, Roane Medical for outstanding care.

We know that we can’t have you, but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful sister, mother, grandmother, mamaw, aunt, and friend.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judy Olinger, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

