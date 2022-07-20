Larry Stephen Phillips, Norris

Larry Stephen Phillips, age 75, of Norris, TN went home to our heavenly father on July 13th, 2022.  Larry served in the Air Force, was a Vietnam Veteran, and retired from X-10.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Kate Phillips.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Anna Phillips; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Kristin Phillips; grandchildren Mason and Jaycee Phillips; father, Cork Phillips; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb and Jesse Moles, Mickey and Tim Daulstrom, PJ Poore, Lonnie, and Ellen Poore, Ernie and Karen Poore; as well as many nieces and nephews.  He also leaves his 2 special dogs, Zane and Dexter.

Larry was a wonderful son, husband, father, and grandfather.  He loved to hunt and took many trips with his son, grandson, and numerous other family and friends to Michigan and Kansas each year.

A memorial service will not be held at this time.

