Larry David Brummett, 71

Larry David Brummett, age 71, went home to be with the Lord forever, on July 20, 2022. He was the most loving husband, dad, and grandfather to his family.

Survivors include wife, Donna Brummett; children, Gina McMahan & husband, Jimmy, Jason Brummett & wife Cindy, Brandy Scoles & husband, Mike, Michael Prater, Mikki Owen & husband, Terry, and Mia Prater; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Weatherford Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. The family will receive friends 5-6 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Randy Bates officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Robbins Cemetery in Dutch Valley for interment with Rev. Charlie Tindell. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry, please visit our floral store.

