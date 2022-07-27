Kingston PD Makes DUI and Drug Arrest

ON 07/23/2022, at approximately 0210 hours, Patrolman Marie Watson was traveling west on Race Street. A vehicle traveling east swerved into Patrolman Watson’s lane of travel almost hitting her head on. She swerved to avoid a collision, turned around and executed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Cumberland Street.

The driver was identified as Austin Alan Melton, 26 of Philadelphia, TN. Mr. Austin admitted to drinking a few when asked if he had consumed any alcohol. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

Mr. Melton had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and was having trouble concentrating. Mr. Melton was given standardized field sobriety tasks and was placed under arrest for DUI.

Two glass pipes used to smoke marijuana were recovered from the vehicle as well as 15.8 grams of marijuana.

Austin Alan Melton was charged with DUI, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

