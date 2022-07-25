Kingston Man dies after his motorcycle struck a Jeep Saturday afternoon

A Kingston Man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car on River Road in South Roane County Saturday afternoon. The call to responding units came in around 4:00 p.m. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 64-year-old Hayden Lettner of Ten Mile, was attempting to turn into the parking lot of Renfro’s gas station when the motorcycle, a 1999 Harley Davidson driven by John Day, 75, of Kingston struck the side of his vehicle killing Mr. Day at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. According to the report, there are no pending charges.

