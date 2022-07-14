k-9 Odin, Rockwood Police Department

Sadly, I regret to inform the citizens of the City of Rockwood and the citizens of Roane County of the unexpected passing of Rockwood Police Department’s K-9, K-9 Odin, on July 5th, 2022. K-9 Odin and I became partners on June 1st, 2019, when I picked him up from Bullock’s K-9 Kennels in Greenville, North Carolina. K-9 Odin served the Rockwood Police Department and his community with courage, pride, and dedication. K-9 Odin assisted several Law Enforcement Agencies such as Harriman Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and especially the Officers of the Rockwood Police Department when called upon to detect illegal drugs, whether it was a traffic stop or searching a school.

K-9 Odin also worked within the community by participating in several K-9 demonstrations in schools and for community interest groups. K-9 Odin will be missed as a member of the Rockwood Police Department, but he will never be forgotten for his loyal and dedicated service. A memorial service for K-9 Odin will be held on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, from 5:00 pm ET until 7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. (805 N Gateway Ave Rockwood, TN 37854). On a personal note, K-9 Odin was more than just my partner he was my best friend, my eyes, ears, and nose out on the street, and did whatever was asked of him. Never complaining, nor seeming to want to rest. I also want to give a special thank you to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Department and their K-9 Unit for inviting K-9 Odin and I to train with them as well as making K-9 Odin and I never rest on our laurels and to keep going to be the best we could be. Rest in Peace Buddy, job well done. We all have it from here and someday I will see you on the other side of that rainbow bridge.

Respectfully,

K-9 Officer Charles P. Haubrich

