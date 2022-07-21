Judith Gail Rose, 81 years of age, passed early on Sunday, July 17th at Tennova Healthcare Turkey Creek Medical Center. Judy was born March 28, 1941, in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late Hazel Louise Newman and Thomas Willis Myer, the fourth of five children, two of whom proceeded her in death. Judy completed Belfry High School as Salutatorian, and was the first in her family to achieve higher education, where she supported herself through college and became a licensed dietician following to her education from Berea College in Kentucky.



Judy married the love of her life and partner in love, Roger Wayne Rose, in 1965 and progressed to live a life filled with love for her family and the Lord. Judy retired from Indiana State Board of Health as the Director of Community Nutrition for the state of Indiana in 2004. She and Wayne moved to East Tennessee in 2006 where they joined Kingston United Methodist Church. She loved working in the church and cherished praising the Lord and helping others by working with Angel Food deliveries and the Clothes Closet. Judy was very active as a Master Gardener, quilting aficionado, horse enthusiast, and personal cook, always providing food for family and friends in need. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, and friend, always thinking of others first. To know her was to be impressed with how generous a person could truly be.



Judy leaves to cherish her loving memory her devoted husband Wayne, 2 sisters Drema (Don) Morris of Lenoir City, and Loretta Trout of Sunbury, Ohio, multiple nieces, nephews, grandnephews, cousins, and a host of friends.



A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m. at Kingston United Methodist Church with visitation and a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, and at Judy’s request, memorials may be sent to Kingston United Methodist Church, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763, or to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Rose Family. Condolences may be placed at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Judith Gail Rose please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

