Joyce Evelyn Melton Hutchison, 82

Joyce Evelyn Melton Hutchison went home with Jesus on July 6, 2022, at her granddaughter Carrie’s home in Powell, Tn. She is finally healed and at peace.

Born Aug 1, 1939, to Oakley & Estella Melton in Andersonville, TN who preceded her in death. She was the third of 6 daughters born to that union.

Also preceding her in death are sisters: Emogene Nelson, Betty Snapp, Janice Wetherington

2 brother-in-law’s whom she considered her brothers: Bill Atterson and Clarence Snapp

Survived by twin sisters: Cheryl Aslinger and Connie Murray

Daughters: Vickie Caraway, Shelley (Jeff) Fraker, Jennifer Hutchison

Son: Wesley (Lisa) Caraway

Grandchildren: Carrie Childs, Bradley Wilcox, Kamie Heidel, Timothy Jett, Nathan, and Derek Giles, Kenzie Parrott, Logan Caraway, Stephanie, Spenser, Shannon, Tanner, and Blakelee Hutchison

Great Grandchildren: Austin, Everette, Britton, Cutler, Lilly, Grayson, Brody, Lincoln, Gary Lynn, Jack, Destanie, Arlo

Nieces: Melody, Robin, Stacey, Amanda

Nephews: Billy, Chris, Ricky, Keith, Andy

Many Great nieces and nephews

Special thanks to nephew Billy and wife Lucretia for always being there for Evelyn and helping her in any way that they could over the years.

Special thanks to Sylvia Sergent her therapist who helped her so much and showed her great love at Westmoreland Health and Rehab where she spent the last 2 ½ years and to other employees that took care of her and were kind to her.

Evelyn attended Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church in Andersonville as a child. She was a Baptist at heart but due to her severe social anxiety did not attend church regularly. She accepted Jesus into her heart years ago and enjoyed reading her bible until her physical and mental health declined.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 6:00-7:30 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, 2022. At her request, there will be no funeral, and chose to be cremated.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

