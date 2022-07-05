Joe Phillip Stults, Kingston

Joe Phillip Stults, age 75 of Kingston passed away quietly at his home on July 1, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

Joe was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of First Baptist Church Kingston where he served as a deacon.

Joe served in the Army and left there for the Air Force, which he retired from after 21 years. He also worked for and retired from the USPS, and served as a Bail Bondsman.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Lucy (Ramsey) Stults; parents Earl (Toots) and Lena (Scroggins) Stults; brothers John and Tom; and brother and best friend James (Jim) Stults.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Elizabeth Stults, of Rockwood; daughter and son-in-law Gena and Jody Moore of Kingston; grandchildren John and Joey Stults, Jacob and Ali Moore; great-grandchildren Addison Moore and Jaxson Stults; sister Jane Stults Whitson (Joe) and brother Bill Stults (Sally)

A special thank you to Glenda and Nathan Camper for their help and support.

Joe had requested that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Kingston building fund.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Kingston. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dale Darley and Pastor Jody McLoud officiating. The family will also receive friends Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm CST at Mundy Funeral Home Clarkrange Chapel with burial to follow at Springs Chapel Cemetery in Banner Springs. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Stults family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joe Phillip Stults please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

