Jim Lauderdale to Headline ORNL FCU’s Summer Sessions Concert this Saturday, July 16

Oak Ridge, TN – Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) Summer Sessions concert series this Saturday, July 16 in Oak Ridge. Lauderdale will be joined by local favorites, The Alex Leach Band.

Lauderdale’s distinguished career has seen him release over 30 studio albums since 1986. The singer-songwriter’s catalog stretches across country, bluegrass, and Americana genres and his songs have been covered by numerous artists, including Blake Shelton, George Strait, Vince Gill, and the Chicks. Lauderdale’s newest album “Hope” was born during a year of isolation and is a joyous musical tribute to the spirit of overcoming hard times in a spirit of inspirational healing.

“I wanted to get a musical message out there during this time of what we’ve all been going through, about the hope for better days ahead without seeming sanctimonious or preachy,” Lauderdale says. “What I wanted to achieve was music to somehow help us all get through trying times and give comfort. The past year has been so difficult for everybody. If we can find any glimmers of hope, that really helps get you through another day.”

Hailing from East Tennessee, The Alex Leach Band’s debut album was released under Lauderdale’s label Mountain Home Music. The band thrives on high-energy performances and has spent the last year playing folk, bluegrass, and Americana festivals all over the country.

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.

2022 Summer Sessions Lineup

August 20: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway featuring Barnstar!

September 17: Songs from the Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers

For approved band images, logos, and biographies, please contact Jessica Emert at [email protected]. For more information on ORNL FCU’s Summer Sessions concert events, please visit thesummersessions.com.

