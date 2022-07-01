Jilldene Ulrey, 76

Jilldene Ulrey left this world on June 25, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born in Noblesville, Indiana in 1946 to Glenn Deluth Ulrey and Flossie Lucille (Owens) Ulrey. One of her favorite times of her life was spending time on the farm learning to grow a garden from her father, making soup and playing scrabble with her mother, and feeding the horses with her children. After moving to Tennessee, she began working at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services. She left a mark on so many people’s hearts by working with at-risk youth and empowering them to make smart life choices. She loved beating her family at pounce, spending time in nature, playing on the computer, and finding the JOY in every day.

She is survived by her family: Son, David Dienhart, daughter-in-law, Megan, and Chuhui, mother of grandchildren, William and Katie; Son, Andrew Dienhart, and grandchild, Zaran; Daughter, Emily Diefendorf, son-in-law, Aaron, and grandchildren, Eliot and Laurel.

Jill felt most at home with the black, rich soil and sunsets of Indiana, so will be buried in a family plot in Indiana. A remembrance will be held Saturday, July 2 from 2-4 pm at Weatherford Mortuary, 158 South Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wood Haven Rescue Farm in Lafayette, Indiana. https://www.woodhavenrescue.com/ Or, make donations to the Methodist Medical Center’s Hospitality House, where we spent many months during her treatment. Learn more on how to donate on their site. https://www.mmcoakridge.com/hospitality/ Burial will be held in Indiana at a later date.

