Jean Biddix, Kingston

Jean Biddix, age 78, of Kingston, passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born May 27, 1944, in Avery County, North Carolina. Jean attended Union Chapel Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She worshipped her two grandsons who were the loves of her life. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, James E. Biddix; parents, Theodore Roosevelt & Mary Belle Arrowwood.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Stephanie Biddix of Kingston

Grandsons Kayden and Kasey Phillips of Crossville

Special Friend Cheryl Palmer of Kingston

A host of extended family members & dear friends

Friends & family will meet at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2022, at Poplar Springs Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

