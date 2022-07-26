Jean Biddix, Kingston

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Jean Biddix, age 78, of Kingston, passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born May 27, 1944, in Avery County, North Carolina. Jean attended Union Chapel Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She worshipped her two grandsons who were the loves of her life.  Preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, James E. Biddix; parents, Theodore Roosevelt & Mary Belle Arrowwood.  

SURVIVORS

Daughter                          Stephanie Biddix of Kingston

Grandsons              Kayden and Kasey Phillips of Crossville

Special Friend         Cheryl Palmer of Kingston

A host of extended family members & dear friends

Friends & family will meet at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2022, at Poplar Springs Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean Biddix, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Robert P. Fuller MD, 72

Robert P. Fuller, M.D. passed away on Saturday, July 23, at the Lantern at Morning …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: