Janice Delores Lee, 69

Janice Delores Lee, aged 69, went to be with the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 1, 2022. After years of service in the Oak Ridge community, she retired from Y-12 National Security Complex in 2012. Janice was a dedicated mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, sister, and friend with an incredibly generous heart. She was known for exceptional cooking that nourished her family. She shared that gift by feeding the family at every gathering and teaching many other family members how to cook.



Our Jan was so very smart and was known in the family for her intelligence. She was an avid reader, a genius at crossword puzzles, and had a strong, independent spirit that the Lee sisters are known for.



Jan cared for, raised, and supported so many in the Lee, Harris, Williams, and Caldwell families. Her legacy of care, connection, and good cooking will forever be remembered by so many of us who were privileged to know and be loved by her.



Janice was preceded in death by parents, Robert E. Lee, Sr. and Mary Josephine Lee, sisters Mary Frances Mulkey, Bobbi Ann Caldwell, and brothers Leroy Williams and Benjamin F. Lee; brothers-in-law Freddie Mulkey, Isaiah “Pete” Caldwell, Ernest Billings, Sr., and sister-in-law Grace Williams, cousins Dora Pittard, Paula Pittard and Jackie Cale, as well as nieces Laura A. Caldwell and Sherri D. Fain, and nephew Jerome Carter.



She is survived by her son, Geoffrey Lee, and wife Tyra; grandchildren CaMayah, Azariah, Jaida, and Kourtlynn Lee; siblings Henry Williams and wife Nettie, Gladys Billings, R. Jacqueline “Bookie” Lee, Dorothy E. Lee, Belinda Freeman, and close-cousin Yvonne Pittard.



She has a host of numerous nieces and nephews that she has poured into throughout the years, including Ronald Frances “Eddie, Jr.” Williams, Jean Esther Caldwell, Brenda K. Dunn, Sheila Massey, Isaiah “Mike” Caldwell, and wife Kenya “Sue”, Jerome Williams and wife Karon, William “Buddy” Steward, Robbie Williams, Andre Williams and wife Elizabeth, Ernest Billings, Jr. and wife Melanie, Marissa Shrum, Camille Ayers-Jones and husband Chris, and Arienne Lee.



Her grand-nieces and nephews include Jada Davenport, Marcus Carter and wife Lora, Tomika Fain, Nikki Fargas and husband Justin, Simone Pointer, Eric Scott Love and wife Jeanie, Xavier Dunn, Marcus “Monk” Caldwell, Michelle Caldwell, Cameron Caldwell, Sydnei Caldwell, Saniah Caldwell, Simeon Caldwell, Dr. Jeroson Williams, Dr. Savannah Williams, PhD., Christian Steward and wife Emily, Caitlyne Steward, Sierra Steward, Sage Williams, Bailey Williams, Kinley Williams, Aiden Williams, Grayson Williams, MJ Billings, Remi Billings, and Zuri Billings.



Her great-grand nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly include, Donovan Carter, Kennedy Carter, McKenzie Carter, Justice Fargas, Kahla Pointer, Eliana Love, Maya Love, Seth Caldwell, Bryson Caldwell, Konnor Caldwell, Shundal Stewart, JaBrice Taylor, Mi’Ronae Caldwell, Jordan Caldwell, Jaelyn Caldwell, Kayden Caldwell, Drew Caldwell, and Elsie Steward.



The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Friday, July 15, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary with funeral services to be held at 2 pm with Elder Darris Waters officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

