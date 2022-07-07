Janice B. Preston, 67

Janice B. Preston

April 28, 1955 —- July 02, 2022

On a beautiful spring day, a busy stork delivered baby girl Janice Buker to Oak Ridge Hospital. She was born to proud parents William F. Buker and Elaine R. Buker.



Janice excelled academically in the Oak Ridge Public School system, attending Glenwood Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and Oak Ridge High. She took several AP courses at ORHS which allowed her to graduate early in the class of 1972. Later that year, she enrolled at Roane State Community College and transferred to The University of Tennessee (Knoxville) where she graduated in March 1976, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Human Services.



Shortly after, Janice started her career at Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a secretary in the Metals and Ceramics Division, transferring to the Chemistry Division where she worked until 1978. Later that year, she met the love of her life and became engaged to Lewis Frederick (Fred) Preston, Jr. Janice and Fred were subsequently married on April 28, 1979 (her birthday) at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge. They were married for 43 years.



In the Summer of 1981, Janice and Fred moved to Kingston and bought a small tree farm, where they built their dream home in 1983. Janice worked for Roane State Community College as a Financial Aid Counselor until 1987, when her son Lewis Frederick (Derick) Preston III was born. Janice devoted the rest of her life to her family, cherishing raising her son and creating a nurturing and love-filled home.



Janice was strong in her Christian faith and attended Morrison Hill Christian Church while living in Kingston. After moving back to Oak Ridge in 1998 Janice and her family attended New Life Church of the Nazarene. Some of Janice’s interests included: ballroom dancing, making crafts of all kinds including photo albums and wicker baskets, her family, and her pets. She loved gardening, decorating, and applying her ingenuity to many home projects. She strove to make all feel welcome and comforted in her presence through both her creative talents, the warmth of her laughter, and her love of life.



Despite Janice’s conscientiousness to her health and her family’s dedication to her care, she succumbed to her illness in July 2022. She was loved by all who knew her and leaves a devastating void for both friends and family. Her family would like to express a sincere appreciation to all of those individuals who were involved in Janice’s medical treatments and those who provided care and comfort during her final journey on Earth. The family takes comfort knowing that Janice is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.



Janice is survived by her loving husband Fred and son Derick who presently resides in Oak Ridge. Her brother Chris Buker and wife Kathy, niece Jennifer Barton and family, niece Beth, and nephew Dan.



Funeral services will be held at Weatherford Mortuary of Oak Ridge on Saturday, July 9th. Receiving of friends will be from 3 – 4 pm. Pastors Alan Roggli and Kenny Walls will provide the eulogy service at 4 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to The American Diabetes Association; P.O. Box 7023; Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice, please visit our floral store.

