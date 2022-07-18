James Wayne Seivers, Cleaveland, TN (formerly from Clinton)

James Wayne Seivers, 66, from Clinton, TN passed away in his home in Cleveland, TN on July 15, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Oscar “Hoyt” and Dortha “Jane” Seivers and his girlfriend, Janet Blalock

He is survived by his daughter: Megan (Dustin) Cash; grandchildren: Peyton Cook, Paige Cook, Grace Cook, Hope Panter, and Addison Cash

brothers and sisters,: Teresa (Gary) Parks, Cheryl (Eddie) Mayes, Michael (Freida) Seivers, and Alan (Leigh Ann) Seivers; along with several nieces and nephews.

Wayne was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN, and was an amazing baseball player. He held the record for most home runs at Clinton High School for many years, if not still. In March 2010 he was inducted into the University of the Cumberlands Athletic Hall of fame with a list of accomplishments.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.co

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

