James Riley Wynne, 96, Kingston

Unexpectedly, James Riley Wynne passed away on July 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN, at the young age of 96.

Riley, as he was known, was born in South Pittsburg, TN on June 12, 1926, to William and Verna (Morrison) Wynne. He worked at the Ford Motor Company there until 1950 when he joined the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge, he married Ruby Hookey. They spent their early married years in Stevenson, AL, where Riley worked with TVA at Widow’s Creek, while Ruby worked as a teacher. Later on, they moved to Harriman, TN, then finally settled in Kingston, TN. Riley worked at the Kingston TVA Steam Plant until his retirement.

After retirement, Riley and Ruby camped their way through the Blue Ridge Mountains. Riley enjoyed his time with his family and friends, being in his garden, fishing, and of course, he loved a good joke.

Riley is survived by his children, Jim and daughter-in-law Myra, Cathye and son-in-law Steve Palko, grandsons Jake (wife Caitlynn) and Mac, and his sister Margaret Wynne Landstreet. Riley was predeceased by his wife Ruby in 2009 and his brother William Lee in 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Riley’s name.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, July 9, 2022, with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. CST in the chapel of Rogers Funeral Home, 400 Laurel Ave., South Pittsburg, TN. Interment will immediately follow at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper, TN. Please dress casually.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN, and Rogers Funeral Home of South Pittsburg, TN are honored to serve the Wynne family.

