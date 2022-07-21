James “Jim” Marshall Campbell, 93, Oak Ridge

James “Jim” Marshall Campbell, age 93, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee peacefully passed away on July 15th, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 2, 1928, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Ida Watson and Carlos Clinton Campbell Sr. His father was instrumental in achieving National Park status for the Great Smoky Mountains, an achievement for which Jim was particularly proud. Jim graduated from Knoxville Central High School in 1946. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business Administration in 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed at the San Francisco Port of Embarkment, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant.



Jim worked in the purchasing division of Union Carbide and traveled widely negotiating and administering contracts. He lived in Oak Ridge for 43 years and considered it home, He married his beloved wife, Betty Reid Hale Hinton in 1978.

A member of the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, Jim participated in fellowship Sunday school class. Jim was a member of the Knoxville Civil War Roundtable and the Dickens Society of Knoxville. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis and was a walk-on member of the University of Tennessee tennis team in the late 1940s. He was a drum player in several musical groups in the 1940s, including for a brief time the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

A longtime fan of the UT Vols and Lady Vols, he was a member of the Knoxville Quarterback Club, and Big Orange Tip Off Club and served on the board of the Lady Vols Boost-Her Club. He and his wife Betty Reid traveled to numerous Vols and Lady Vols games including Bowl, Regional, and Final Four games. Throughout the years, Jim and Betty Reid served as volunteers in several events for the UT Vols and Lady Vols, including Jim hosting many teams during the old Volunteer Classic.

Jim was a former president of the Knoxville chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society and former vice president and board member of the statewide Tennessee Ornithological Society, where he was awarded their Distinguished Service Award in 1996. He bird-watched in 49 states of the US, all the Canadian provinces, and all 95 counties of the State of Tennessee. Bird song identification was his main interest, recognizing the songs of over 200 species including most eastern US bird songs. He led hundreds of birding walks and events all over the country on behalf of the National Park Service, National Wildlife Federation, University of Tennessee, and the Dogwoods Arts Festival.



Jim had a lifelong interest and curiosity in many topics including American history and geography.

Jim and Betty Reid enjoyed traveling. Along with visiting most National Parks in the US and Canada, they visited many College and University campuses. Their interest in history led them to visit many historic homes, museums, and libraries of former US presidents as well as most Civil and Revolutionary war battlefields. They also traveled on portions of the Oregon, California, and Sante Fe Trails and the Lewis and Clark expedition route.



Jim was preceded in death by wife Betty Reid, sister Jean Campbell Harvey, brother-in-law Herbert Harvey, brother Carlos Clinton Campbell Jr, sister-in-law Mary Jo Campbell, nephew George Campbell, and niece Anne Campbell.

Jim is survived by his greatly loved stepchildren, Stephen Hinton (Tesa) of Knoxville, Amy Kennedy (Ben) of Knoxville, and William Hinton (Sandra) of Knoxville. Step- grandchildren Scott Hinton (Tonya) of Oak Ridge, Erin Hinton (Ronnie) of Karns, Jessica Larabee of Oak Ridge, Lauren Clay (Jon) of Knoxville, Katie Hinton Gaither (Josh) of Knoxville, Anna Hinton of Nashville, Cameron Hinton of Chattanooga, and Elena Boldu Lowery of Karns and several step-great-grandchildren. Very much-loved nieces and nephews, Dr. Carlos “Kent” Clinton Campbell III (Eliza) of Tucson, AZ, Frank Harvey (Ann) of Lenoir City, Dr. John F. Campbell (True) of Greensboro NC, Dr. Robert M. Campbell (Rita) of Big Canoe, Georgia, Melissa Campbell Hansen (Steve) of Seymour, Rebecca Campbell Arrants (Gary) of Blairsville, GA, Dr. Ralph C. Harvey (Nancy) of Knoxville.



Jim leaves behind special friends Danny Ellis, George Walsh, John Adams, and Alicia Nolan as well as many others.



Visitation, service and interment will be Saturday, August 13th, at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830.



In lieu of flowers, donation suggestions are: First United Methodist Church Oak Ridge, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830. Great Smoky Mountains Conservation Association, PO Box 52025 Knoxville, Tennessee 37950-2025. www.TennesseeFund.org. (Lady Vols- Volunteer Athletic Department)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James ‘Jim’ Marshall Campbell, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

