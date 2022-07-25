James Harvey Heifner, 80

James Harvey Heifner, loving father and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on July 24th, 2022. He was born in 1942 in Maynardville TN. James was a longtime member and Deacon at Burnett’s Creek Church in Knoxville TN. He worked as a supervisor at Knox Porcelain Products for 42 Years. After his retirement, he spent many relaxing years doing what he loved most, watching Tennessee football with his son Keith, and grandson Isaac. James was an easygoing and compassionate man that loved his family wholly and fiercely.

James was preceded in death by his father, Horace Clasco Heifner, his mother, Anna Wilson, his brothers, Ralph Heifner, and Doug Heifner, his sister Mary Jane Heifner, and his son, Rex Marshall Long. He is survived by his wife, Rickie Sharon Heifner, his son, Keith Clasco Heifner, daughter-in-law, Leah Shaunna Heifner, and his grandchildren, Alayna Maria Heifner, Amara Coryn Heifner, and Isaac James Heifner, and extended family members and friends.

James will have a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, TN (Victory Garden) on July 26th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Terry Chesney officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

