James Harrison Burnette, Rockwood

Mr. James Harrison Burnette, age 55, of Rockwood, TN passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born November 28, 1966, to Ralph and Peggy Burnette in Rockwood, TN. He could pick up just about anything and figure it out quickly. He was very comical and always kept a smile on everyone’s face that he met. He was quite creative and could play just about any instrument that he put in his hands. He was very patriotic and love eagles. He would write poems in his spare time and enjoy every moment he could with his family. He would always get a laugh from you no matter the situation. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Peggy Burnette; brothers: Dewayne and Mike Burnette; sisters: Terri and Shelly Burnette; and daughters: Olena and Jennifer Burnette. He is survived by:

Children:

Jason Burnette from Rockwood, TN

Starla O’Dell (Colton) from Rockwood, TN

Jacob Burnette from Rockwood, TN

Josiah Burnette from Rockwood, TN

Sisters:

Debbie Moates from Rockwood, TN

Belinda Morgan from Lancing, TN

DeeDee Petty from Rockwood, TN

Angie Isham (Bill) from Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:

Everleigh Burnette from Rockwood, TN

Mack O’Dell (expecting) from Rockwood, TN

Long-time friends:

Jerry Smith and Bobby Headrick

And several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. James Burnette. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Burnette.