James Edward Crabtree, Harriman

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Mr. James Edward Crabtree, age 53, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on July 1st, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. James was a veteran of The National Guard. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and UT football. He is preceded in death by his sister, Tina Allred, and brother William Crabtree.

Survivors include:

Daughters:    Alisa Crabtree of Oakdale, TN

LaShay Crabtree of Chattanooga, TN

Granddaughter:        Destiny Crabtree of Oakdale. TN

Parents:         James and Linda Crabtree of Harriman, TN

Brother and Sister-in-law:   Tim and Kim Crabtree of Harriman, TN

Special Friend:         Kayla Abercrombie of Kingston, TN

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Evans Mortuary from 5-7pm. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James Edward Crabtree.

About News Department

Check Also

Clarence “Junebug” Curd Jr, 67

Clarence “Junebug” Curd Jr., age 67, departed to be with the Lord on June 27, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: