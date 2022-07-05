James Edward Crabtree, Harriman

Mr. James Edward Crabtree, age 53, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on July 1st, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. James was a veteran of The National Guard. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and UT football. He is preceded in death by his sister, Tina Allred, and brother William Crabtree.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Alisa Crabtree of Oakdale, TN

LaShay Crabtree of Chattanooga, TN

Granddaughter: Destiny Crabtree of Oakdale. TN

Parents: James and Linda Crabtree of Harriman, TN

Brother and Sister-in-law: Tim and Kim Crabtree of Harriman, TN

Special Friend: Kayla Abercrombie of Kingston, TN

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Evans Mortuary from 5-7pm. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James Edward Crabtree.

