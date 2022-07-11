Jacqueline Jean Money, Harriman

Jacqueline Jean Money, 76, of Harriman, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 11, 2022. Jackie was born on April 21, 1946, to the late Robert and Betty Haire. Jackie worked as a Bookkeeper or in Accounting most of her life. Her friends and family would tell you that she never met a stranger. She loved people and was a very compassionate, caring, happy, and generous person. She had a strong faith and a close relationship with God. She lived life to the fullest.



Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Haire, and her step-father Robert Smith.



She leaves to cherish her memories, former husband of 35 years Eddie Money; her daughter Jennifer Ross (Rick); step-daughter Edinia Allen (Mike); her sister Jan Eastridge (Gene); two grandchildren, Jordan Ross and Savannah Allen; several cousins, special family members, and friends.



On Saturday, July 16, 2022, a Celebration of Life service officiated by Pastor John Pryor will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston, TN. Immediately following the service will be a dessert and coffee gathering. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Kyker Funeral of Kingston is serving the Money Family. Condolences may be placed at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

