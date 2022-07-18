Jackie Dean McCullough, Rockwood

Mr. Jackie Dean McCullough, age 76, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born November 21, 1945, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard. Jackie spent many years in banking and finance followed by some years in the trucking industry and for the last several years enjoyed being a farmer on his family farm. Most of all, he was a good Father and Grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Thomas McCullough and Wilma Smith McCullough; sisters, Sue Broyles, formerly of Clinton, Tennessee, and Dorene Cash, formerly of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and nephew, Allen McCullough.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Christie McCullough of Rockwood, TN

Son: Stuart McCullough (Kim) of Farragut, TN

Grandchildren: Garrett John of Rockwood, TN

Drake Henderson of Rockwood, TN

Nathan McCullough of Farragut, TN

Abby McCullough of Farragut, TN

Great Grandson: Brody

Sisters and Brothers: Charlene Wood of Chattanooga, TN

Tom McCullough of Chattanooga, TN

Wanda McKinney (Dave) of Loudon, TN

Ray McCullough (Cindy) of Buford, GA

Debbie Rowan of Soddy Daisy, TN

Special Friends: Donnie McElhaney of Rockwood, TN

Jason McCarroll of Rockwood, TN

Paul Hassler of Spring City, TN

And many other Special Friends and Family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jordan Davis officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) c/o Trisha Pair; 120 Hartford Village Way; Kingston, TN 37763.

