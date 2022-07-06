Jack “Cracker Jack” Benton Hopper, Oliver Springs

Jack “Cracker Jack” Benton Hopper, 79, of Oliver Springs completed his last earthly assignment and called in his last 10-24 to his heavenly dispatcher, Jesus Christ, Saturday, July 3, 2022.

His Parents, Thelma Lena Beard and Benton Howard Hopper along with two brothers were waiting to greet him.

Those loved ones left behind to wave goodbye included his wife Janet (her son Richard), his daughters Jacqueline Williams and Shawna Morgan.

Grandchildren, Lindsey Simmons, Jordan Morgan, Jessie (Codey) Braden, Becca (Wesley) Harper, and Katie (Hunter) King. 10 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, and 6 sisters in addition to a countless number of family members and friends.

Jack’s life was an amazing journey. His love of driving began at the age of 7 when he started driving a tractor at the family farm; that love continued when he chose his 44-year career of driving trucks. While one of his most proud professional accomplishments as an adult was logging in more than 5 million miles, his greatest entry was made into the Lambs Book of Life when he was 14 years old. He later was baptized and became a lifelong member of Little Leaf Baptist church. Throughout his journey of life and travels, Jack served as an example of the Good Samaritan, loving unconditionally, never hesitating to help anyone in need, and just as told in Luke, living as Jesus wants us to live …love everyone including our enemies. Of course, for those of us who knew these wonderful traits, we all also know about that “LOOK” he would give and that chuckle no one else could mimic!

Please come and celebrate his life with us at Jackson Funeral home in Oliver Springs

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 1-2:00 pm Funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial at Carter Cemetery. Lite refreshments and visitation with family and friends will be held at the DAV building in Oliver Springs from 4-6 p.m. The building will be open from 3-4 p.m. if anyone would like to donate food and refreshment items

