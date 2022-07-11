Irene Turner, 96

Mrs. Irene Turner passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born September 12, 1925, near Charlotteville, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late R.D. Allen and Irene B. Allen. She was the oldest of three girls.

She came to work in Oak Ridge on June 30, 1944, and was employed the next day by Clinton Engineering Works, and spent most of her time at Y-12. She met her husband, the late Hugh G. Turner, there and they were married on January 18, 1947. After a year away they returned to Oak Ridge where they both were employed by Union Carbide. She worked until the birth of their son, Richard. They had moved to the Claxton Community where she still resided. They became members of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

After her husband’s death and her son’s entrance to college, she became a full-time church secretary at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue in Knoxville, TN for the next twenty years, where she made friendships. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, reading, gardening, both vegetables and flowers.

She is survived by her son, Richard Turner of Claxton, some Virginia Cousins, Turner nieces and nephews, a nephew, and two great-nephews of Chicago, Illinois.

A special thanks to Cindy Roberts Covenant Hospice Nurse and Rev. Ginny Ireland Covenant Hospice Chaplin.

A graveside service will be conducted at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Re. Wayne Hedrick officiating. Memorial may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church 252 N. Main Street Clinton, TN 37716, or a memorial of your choice. www.holleygamble.com25

