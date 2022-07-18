Investigation underway in West Outer Drive house fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 15, 2022) – Three people are safe after a house fire on West Outer Drive Friday morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene of the home, located at 687 West Outer Drive, within three minutes of the call. They arrived at 10:06 a.m. to find the home fully involved in fire and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

One man suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening after escaping through a window. He was treated on scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

A construction crew nearby helped the people evacuate before firefighters arrived on scene.

Several pets were inside the home. Two cats and a dog were rescued and four other pets were unable to be located.

The fire was under control by 10:20 a.m. and crews were on scene until about noon investigating and putting out hot spots.

American Red Cross is assisting the three people who lived there.

A preliminary investigation shows the possible cause to be a laptop battery charging on a desk.

There were no working fire alarms in the home. The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

Oak Ridge Police Department, City of Oak Ridge Electric Department, Oak Ridge Utility District, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Services assisted ORFD on scene.

