Horace Grady Russell, 66

Horace Grady Russell, age 66, passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Thursday, June 30th, 2022. Horace has been a loving husband to his wife, Teresa, for 39 years and he loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially fishing, coon hunting, and working in the garden.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dorothy Russell; brothers, Anthony Keith Russell, Gary Allen Russell, and Frank Russell.

Horace is survived by the love of his life, Teresa Russell of Clinton, TN; sons, Jonathan Long (Melissa) of Clinton, TN, Steven A. Russell of Clinton, TN, Joseph G. Russell of Clinton, TN; daughters, Jennifer Wells (Jimmie) of Oak Ridge, TN, Samantha N. McCaffey of Clinton, TN; brothers, Joe Robert Russell of Toledo, OH, and Tim Russell (Jan) of MI; sisters, Janie Lawson (Ewell) of KY, Selena “Joey” Anderson (Kelly) of FL, Tina Orosz (Csaba) of Toledo, OH, Kathy Wagoner (Billy) of Toledo, OH, Carolyn Perkins of Jellico, KY; grandchildren, Daniel Moore, Cassandra Moore, Tyra Martin, Angelyna Long, Tristen Long, Lucas Northern, Brantley Russell, Ava McCaffey, Camyrn McCaffey, Kendra McCaffey, and Zoey Russell; great-grandchildren, Brayleigh, Serenity, and Kalden. Horace is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

