Henry “Hen” Hubert Mowery, Rocky Top

Henry “Hen” Hubert Mowery, age 96 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Hen was born in Anderson County on March 13, 1926, to the late Bill and Rose Harold Mowery. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Hen loved spending time with his family and friends, going to church, going out to eat, and shopping when he was able. In addition to his parents, Hen is preceded in death by his sisters Ruby White and Helen Mowery, brothers Fred Mowery, Clyde Mowery, Ronie Mowery, Bill Mowery Jr., and Joe Mowery, and his special brother-in-law Roud White.

Nieces                                 Pat Bullock of Rocky Top

                                             Joan Loving and Eddie of Caryville

                                             Gail and Roger Jennings of Warner Robbins, GA

Nephews                            Rev. David White and Connie of Rocky Top

Rev. Lynn Mowery and Angie of Clinton

Brother                               Charlie Mowery of Rocky Top

Special Great-Nieces       Jennifer Lee and Randy of Knoxville

                                             Angi Chapman and Sam Pedigo of Rocky Top

                                             Jessica White and daughter Kallie of Rocky Top

                                             Amanda Martin and children Brady, Raegan, and Kayla of GA

                                             Valerie Evans (Trey) and children Jackson and Sawyer of GA

Great-Nephews                    Stevie Bullock and son Dakota of Rocky Top

                                             Johnathan White (Megan) and son Roudy of Seymour

                                             Josh White and Abigail of Knoxville

Great-Great-Niece           Brooke Johnson (Devin) and children Jasper and Ivey

Great-Great-Nephew      Blake Chapman

And a host of other family members and friends.

in lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Hen’s memory to Beech Grove Baptist Church at:

Beech Grove Baptist Church

P.O. Box 607

Lake City, TN 37769

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Beech Grove Cemetery (Cambria Hollow) in Rocky Top, Tennessee with Rev. David White and Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry “Hen” Hubert Mowery, please visit our floral store.

