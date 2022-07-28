Help us keep you and your neighbors safe by keeping fire hydrants visible

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 28, 2022) – In an effort to make sure first responders can see them when we need them, the Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind residents to keep fire hydrants on their properties visible.

If a resident does not keep a 3-foot clearance around the hydrant, there could be a delay in accessing the water needed to put out a fire nearby. City code states the space shall be maintained and if it is not, the City may remove, cut, prune, or clear the area.

In an emergency fire situation, fire crews will do what they need to do to gain access. If the vegetation surrounding the hydrant causes it not to be visible or accessible, the City has the authority to remove it without notice.

“We are in the process of repainting hydrants to make them easier to see and have been noticing a lot of overgrown vegetation obstructing access to hydrants,” said Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard. “So, we would really like to give residents, who may not be aware of this ordinance, an opportunity to maintain the area on their own so that it is cleared in the way they’d like their property around it to appear before we come in and do it ourselves.”

To view City Codes related to pruning and clearance around a fire hydrant, visit OakRidgeTN.gov/department/FireDept/Safety/Fire-Hydrant-Codes-and-Policies.

As always, the Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Weekly “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally” Kicks off August 3

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 28, 2022) – Deciding on dinner plans mid-week is about to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: