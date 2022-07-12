Harriett Brown, Petros

Harriett Brown, 84 of Petros, passed away on July 10.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Compassion in Oliver Springs with Pastor Carl Frank and Bro. Eugene Chaney officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Sunbright.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Harriett Brown, of Petros, please visit our flower store.

