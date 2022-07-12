Harold Hayes Sweat, Clinton

Harold Hayes Sweat, age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Holston Manor Health & Rehab in Kingsport, TN. He was born March 27, 1952, in Knoxville, TN. Harold was a US Air Force Veteran who loved, fishing, riding Harleys, and all things outdoors. He was a hard worker. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Holland and Mildred Williford. 

Survivors include: Son & Caretaker, Robbie Sweat of Clinton, daughters, Lisa Cline of Andersonville, Shirley Riddle of Knoxville, and Andrea Burnette of Powell.

Several Grandchildren and many friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Johnny Rhea, Sr. officiating.

Interment will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.

