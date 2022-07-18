Grateful…Blessed…Lucky to be Alive, Oliver Springs Man Talks about Being Hit by Train

“Reflective, grateful, blessed for sure to still be here”, Lewis Braden, 36, explains after he and his father, Timothy Braden, 66, were struck by a Norfolk Southern Train on Mainstreet on Saturday night.

“When you think about it, when you look at it, most of the time you hear about someone being hit by a train, no one walks away or lives to talk about it. We’re extremely fortunate to still be here”, said Braden.

Around 8:40pm on Saturday, Timothy Braden was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger across the tracks on Main Street in Downtown Oliver Springs when the truck was struck by the train, travelling around thirty-four mph. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, it took 1/4 mile for the train to come to a complete stop.

The truck was hit in the rear which caused the truck to spin counterclockwise away from the train. Timothy Braden briefly lost consciousness and was later taken to Methodist Medical Center where he was treated and released later Saturday night.

The truck was severely damaged while the train received no damage. Lewis Braden said that he was very sore from his mid-low back up to his neck, which was very stiff.

According to the THP report there were no charges placed and both men were wearing seatbelts. The THP was in charge of the scene but the Oliver Springs Police Department, Oliver Springs Fire Department and EMS all responded to the scene.

