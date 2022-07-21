Glenn Allen Healey, 93

Glenn Allen Healey age 93, passed away on July 15, 2022, and was born on March 22nd, 1929, to the late Geneva and Albert Healey.

Glenn was a very successful businessman with several companies in the railroad industry. He always gave a lot of the credit of his success to the individuals that worked for him. He was also known for his humor and would never let a chance go by to tell a joke or two.

Glenn was married twice, the first marriage to Norma Jean. Glenn and Norma Jean had four children: Glenn Victor, Tim, Terry, and Denise. Glenn Victor is married to Cassie, and they have 3 children: Glenn Arthur, Carrie Lynn, and Jill Edith. Glenn Arthur is married to Nichole, and they have three children. Carrie Lynn has 3 children from a previous marriage. Jill Edith is married to Chris Scerri, and they have two children.

Glenn’s first wife, Norma Jean, preceded him in death after a battle with lymphoma and a stroke. In addition to his first wife, Glenn’s preceded in death by, sister Rose and her husband, John.

Several years after her passing Glenn was introduced to his second wife, Ada Ann Misek Healey, through some close mutual friends (Sue Boggs and her late husband Frank). Glenn and Ada Ann have been married for the past twenty-two years. The family would also like to recognize the close family friends that were a large part of Glenn’s life: Dave and Susan Maga, Tom and Sharon Rambler, Ali, and her late husband John Thomas.

The family has decided to have a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Garden on Saturday, July 23rd at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to First Baptist Church Clinton, TN Clothes and Food Closet, American Humane Society, or the ASCPA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

