George Miller, Powell

News Department 2 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

George Miller age 79, of Powell, went home to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.  For many years George pastored New Hope Baptist Church in Lake City for approximately 26 years and Community Baptist Church in Powell. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an avid fisherman. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Deanna Lay Miller, and parents, George N. and Clara Louise Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Miller of Powell; sister, Shirley Moore & husband Bill of Heiskell; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be at 11:00 am Friday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

William Dale Fritts, 19, Rocky Top

William Dale Fritts, age 19 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: