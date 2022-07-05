Frank James Oakes, Andersonville

Frank James Oakes age 78 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at home. Frank was born December 20, 1943, in Andersonville and attended Norris High School. He was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton.

Frank was a Vietnam Veteran who joined the Navy in January 1962 where he proudly served his country aboard the USS Canberra. Following his military service, he worked as a mechanic for several local dealerships in Knoxville and built motors for NASCAR driver Grant Adcock. Later, he continued to serve his country as a Federal Agent for the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge and retired in 1996. He worked several part-time jobs after he retired that he loved including the Anderson County Highway Department. The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to him, breaking beans, canning tomatoes, and working on vehicles in his garage with all his nephews and great-nephews. He was happiest farming and loved hay season and always looked forward to getting on his tractor. Frank loved to listen to country and gospel music, and Sunday afternoons were devoted to NASCAR. He was a practical joker and loved to have fun, no one was safe around Frank. He loved to tell people he had a PHD (post hole digger) and that was Frank. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. T.R Oakes and Christine Oakes, brothers Bill and Carl Oakes, sister Mary Ruth Bergwerk, and great-nephew Billy Mark Oakes.

Survivors include wife of 34 years Anne Oakes, sisters Shirley Roberts and Betty Lively both of Andersonville, and Nancy Surber of Jackson Tennessee, nephew Chris Lively, who Frank helped raise and considered his own son, wife Becky, and their children Mason and Mattie who called him Papaw Frank also of Andersonville, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that he loved like his own, extended family members, and special friends from DOE.

Special thanks to his great-nephew John Roberts of Knoxville who over the past few years could always be found working on the farm, in the garage, or sitting and talking with Frank. Also special thanks to the staff at UT Hospice as well as staff of Clinch River Home Healthcare for their excellent care of Frank through his illness.

The family will receive Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Gamble Funeral home with the Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:00 for a graveside service with full military honor presented by Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

