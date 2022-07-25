Elsie Butler Clifton, 94

Elsie Butler Clifton age 94, passed away on July 21, 2022, at the Signature Care of Rockwood. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and was a pianist in previous years. She was preceded in death by: Husband Howard Clifton, Parents Fred, Ethel Butler, Brother Howard Butler, and Sister-in-law Louise Butler. She is survived by:

Brother: John Earl Butler of Murfreesboro, TN

Sister-in-law: Charlene Longley of Raleigh, NC

Niece: Linda Marshall of Raleigh, NC

Judy Pease of Murfreesboro, TN

Nephews: Robert Butler (Stephanie) of Knoxville, TN

John Roddy (Janet) of Oakdale, TN

Special Friends: Nathan Tuggle and Janet Ward

And a Host of other nieces and nephews

Receiving friends Monday, July 25, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 3:00 pm from the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. With Rev. Wayne Mullins and Bro. Daryn Griffis officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Special thanks to U-T Hospice, Signature Health Care, and Victorian Square. Evans Mortuary will be serving the family of Elsie Butler Clifton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

