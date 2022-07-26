Edward “Leon” Smith, Kingston

Edward “Leon” Smith, age 79, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, July 24 at his home. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kristen.



Leon was born August 8, 1942, in Fayette County, Alabama to Leon and O. Z. Skelton Smith. He graduated from Coalfield High School in 1961. After serving in the U. S. Army, he married Nancy Foster in 1967 and they had two daughters, Kristen and Leigh Anne. For many years he owned and operated a copy machine business, working for many local education systems. Leon was an active member and elder of Kingston Church of Christ.

He is survived by wife Nancy, daughter Leigh Anne, sisters Glenda Walls of Harriman and Sharon (Paul) Duval of Charlotte, nieces, nephews, and many close friends.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral, to follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Roane Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society through Caris Healthcare Hospice website: https://carishealthcare.com/donations/. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Smith Family. Condolences may be placed at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edward Leon Smith please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

