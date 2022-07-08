Edith M. Baker, Ten Mile

Edith M. Baker, age 91, of Ten Mile, TN went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Ace Derrick Baker Jr.; parents, Joseph Quinton Roberts and Lela Mae Graves Roberts; sister Jane Kathleen Roberts.

Mama will be deeply missed by her surviving sons, Ace Derrick Baker III and Joseph Roberts Baker who were with her when she passed away. Her sons were the world to her and she was also their world.

Mom was a school teacher in Roane County, TN for 36 years where she taught elementary school and special needs children. She graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN after working summers to finish her degree while helping to raise two children with her beloved husband.

She enjoyed genealogy to find the names and locations of her and her husband’s ancestors. She did research and submitted documentation to join the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Luminary United Methodist Church in Ten Mile, TN with funeral service following at the church at 11:00 am, with Pastor Wayne Hedrick officiating. Graveside service will follow at the cemetery beside the church. Online register book can be signed atwww.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of all the arrangements.

