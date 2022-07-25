Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan, 97, Deer Lodge

Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan age 97 of Deer Lodge, TN, Easter was born on March 6, 1925, she went home to Heaven on July 22, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN.

She is preceded in death by her Husband Harley Duncan, sons Gary and Roger Duncan daughter Rosetta Duncan Miller, sons-in-law JL Webb and Doyle Miller

Grandchildren Michael and Jeff England and Ronald Duncan

Great granddaughter Annie Evans

Sisters Arletta Duncan, Dallas Supeck

Brother Floyd Ford.

She is survived by her children

Eva England & husband Oscar

Junior Duncan & wife Sue

Jimmy Duncan

Vickie Webb Graham & husband Billy

Wanda Jeffers & husband Randy

25 grandkids, 46 great-grandkids, and a host of great-great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and cousins

Sisters Ada Honeycutt and Leona Gunter

Special friend & caregiver Brenda Campbell

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 1-3 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm with Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Steve Gadd officiating, internment will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Easter Duncan, of Deer Lodge, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

