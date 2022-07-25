Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan, 97, Deer Lodge

Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan age 97 of Deer Lodge, TN, Easter was born on March 6, 1925, she went home to Heaven on July 22, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN.
She is preceded in death by her Husband Harley Duncan, sons Gary and Roger Duncan daughter Rosetta Duncan Miller, sons-in-law JL Webb and Doyle Miller
Grandchildren Michael and Jeff England and Ronald Duncan
Great granddaughter Annie Evans
Sisters Arletta Duncan, Dallas Supeck
Brother Floyd Ford.
She is survived by her children
Eva England & husband Oscar
Junior Duncan & wife Sue
Jimmy Duncan
Vickie Webb Graham & husband Billy
Wanda Jeffers & husband Randy
25 grandkids, 46 great-grandkids, and a host of great-great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and cousins
Sisters Ada Honeycutt and Leona Gunter
Special friend & caregiver Brenda Campbell
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 1-3 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm with Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Steve Gadd officiating, internment will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan.
