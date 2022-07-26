Early Voting is in the last week

Early voting for the August 4th state & federal primary and state and county general elections is underway through this Saturday, July 30th.

Monday was day nine of this early voting cycle and in Anderson County, 428 people cast ballots. That included 295 who voted in the Republican primary, 123 who participated in the Democratic primary, and 10 who skipped both primaries and voted only in the general election.

Through the first nine days of early voting, a total of 3148 votes have been cast, with the majority (2211) having been in the Republican primary. 818 Democrats have voted and 119 people have eschewed both primaries to vote solely in the general election.

In Anderson County, you can vote early weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville. For local voting information, visit the Anderson County Election Commission website at www.acelect.com, and for more on voting in the state of Tennessee, be sure to check out www.GoVoteTN.gov.

The Tennessee Secretary of State reminds voters that the deadline to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election is Thursday, July 28

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

