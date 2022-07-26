Early Voting is in the last week

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

Early voting for the August 4th state & federal primary and state and county general elections is underway through this Saturday, July 30th.

Monday was day nine of this early voting cycle and in Anderson County, 428 people cast ballots. That included 295 who voted in the Republican primary, 123 who participated in the Democratic primary, and 10 who skipped both primaries and voted only in the general election.

Through the first nine days of early voting, a total of 3148 votes have been cast, with the majority (2211) having been in the Republican primary. 818 Democrats have voted and 119 people have eschewed both primaries to vote solely in the general election.

In Anderson County, you can vote early weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville. For local voting information, visit the Anderson County Election Commission website at www.acelect.com, and for more on voting in the state of Tennessee, be sure to check out www.GoVoteTN.gov.

The Tennessee Secretary of State reminds voters that the deadline to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election is Thursday, July 28

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Annual Senior Citizens Day at the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool is set for Aug. 3

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 25, 2022) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: