Dr. RSW ‘Richard’ Batt, Oak Ridge

Dr. RSW ‘Richard’ Batt, 81, of Oak Ridge, Tn, passed away on July 2, 2022. He was born October 6, 1940, in Clapham Common, England. He graduated from the University of Manchester in Manchester England with a Doctorate of Chemical Engineering. He worked for Dupont in Wilmington, Delaware, Colonial Rubber in Dyersburg, TN, and retired from DH Compounding in Clinton, TN.



He enjoyed running, track and always loved to crack a good joke to make people laugh. His passion was running. He officiated many track and field events including many at UT Knoxville. He always said his way of giving back to the sport he loved was giving his time to travel with the teams to officiate their events.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents Madge Molton Batt and Weston Batt, a half-sister Joanie Buckeridge and his son Adrian Batt.



Richard leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Donna Batt, his children Guy (Dawn) Batt, Jason (Sharon) Batt, Shelley (David) Sides, his grandchildren Victoria Batt, Weston Batt, Adrian Batt, Logan Batt, and Megan Sides. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren and his loyal friends who stood by him until the end.



No formal service is planned. Contributions and memorials to be made to Alzheimer’s Association or UT Knoxville Track & Field.

