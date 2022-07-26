Dorothy Mae Mack, Clinton

Dorothy Mae Mack, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, July 25, 2022. Dorothy was born in Clinton, Tennessee, to Clyde and Madie Mack. Dorothy loved her family and everyone she met. She always had a smile on her face and loved to cheer up others. Matthew 5:8 says, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.” We have no doubt, Dorothy saw him when she took her last breath on earth.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Madie Mack, and brother Clifton Regie Mack.

Dorothy is survived by brother Harold D. Mack, Sr., and wife Lela of Clinton, Tennessee. Nephews: Harold Mack, Jr., (Beverly), Eric Mack, Sr. (Pam), Clifton Mack (Zara), and Mike Williams; Nieces: Regina Long (Donald), Stacey Allen, Gwen Green (Bill), Laci Mack, Shannon Millsaps (Nathan), Nicki Hopper, Daniella Purcell (Brandon), Rebecca, Holly, Grace, and Lily Mack, and Shyane Meyers (Gauge). Dorothy is also survived by a host of great nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at The Waters of Clinton for loving and caring for Dorothy.

Dorothy’s family will receive friends on Friday, July 29th, 2022 in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with her celebration of life beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Thompson and Pastor Clayton Duncan officiating. Her interment will be on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dorothy Mack, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

