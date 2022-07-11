Donald “Gene” Gray, Kingston

News Department 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Donald “Gene” Gray, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Sweetwater Hospital.  He was born July 1, 1946, in Tipton County and was a faithful member and Senior Deacon of Shiloh Baptist Church.  He was also a member of the American Legion. Gene retired after 30 years as an Industrial Electrician at Buckeye Technology in Memphis. He was also a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War and was the sole survivor of the River Patrol. Gene loved fly fishing and was also an avid reader.  Preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Velma Cleo Gray; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Norman & Anita Ballard; brothers-in-law, Robert Price and Jerry Ballard.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 49 years                     Gilda Ballard Gray of Kingston

Daughter                                             Jennifer Gray Phillips & husband, Sam of Kingston

Grandchildren                                    Nikki Phillips of Spartanburg, SC

                                                             Jacob Phillips & wife, Christina of Lenoir City

Great-grandchildren                         Chase Cothran and Chloe Phillips

Brother                                                Wilbert Gray of Paramount, CA

Sisters                                                  Mary Tishmack of Morristown, AZ

                                                             Joy Griffin of Wichita Falls, TX

Sisters-in-law                                      Norma Price of Bartlett

                                                             Janet Mitchell & husband, Allen of Cordova

                                                             Tommye Ballard of Cordova

Many nieces, nephews, extended family members & dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Adrian Jones officiating. Family & friends will meet at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Roane Memorial Gardens for an 11:000 am graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Gray, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Peter Lawrence Meredith, 55

Author Peter Lawrence Meredith died suddenly on July 5, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: