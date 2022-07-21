David L. Nelson, 55

David L. Nelson, age 55, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was a 1986 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He was known for his love of animals and greatly delighting friends and family every year with his lavish displays of Christmas lights. David had many friends who he greatly enjoyed spending time with.

David was preceded in death by father, Frederick Nelson, and brother, Douglas A. Nelson.

Survivors include mother, Mary C. Nelson; sister, Sandy Mitchell and husband, Matt; nieces, Laura Meadows and husband, Kacy, and Leslie Mitchell; as well as several other relatives, friends & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SARGE-Shelter Animals Rescue Group at www.shelteranimalsrescue.org or 124 Newell Ln, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Private services will be held before entombment at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of David, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

