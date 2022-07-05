Daniel Christopher “Butch” Bonifacius III went home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Butch loved gardening, working with his hands, listening to the Gaither Vocal Band, and spending time with family and friends. He always went out of his way to help others and his church family was very important to him.

He is preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Langley Bonifacius; father Daniel Christopher Bonifacius, Jr.; several aunts and uncles that were very special in his life.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Bonifacius; son Gene Ray Bonifacius & fiancé Hannah Grasman; daughter, Danielle Powers; sister Cheryl Flatt; brother and sister-in-law Dwight & Karen Bonifacius; granddaughters Bella & Nia; nephew Mike (Lauren) Bonifacius; niece Elizabeth Bonifacius and a host of aunts, cousins, and special friends.

The family is honoring Butch’s request for cremation. There will be a Celebration of Life held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 9th at 12 pm (noon). The church address is 222 South Church Street, Wartburg, TN 37887.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church building fund for the kitchen remodel.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Daniel Christopher “Butch” Bonifacius III.

