County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. July 9th

Jason and Natalie Deel, owners of JD’s Realty and Auction, and Leon Jaquet, Director of Veterans Services in Anderson County smile for the camera at November 2021’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by JD’s Realty and Auction. Owners Jason and Natalie Deel are both veterans of the U.S. Army. Jason served in six combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in the Army as an Infantry Officer. Natalie served eight years in the U.S. Army as an officer and had two deployments. Jason and Natalie are also a part of the cast on the Netflix show “Swap Shop.”

The breakfast will be held Saturday, July 9th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

August 13th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; September 10th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Senior Solutions Management Group; and October 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Grow Financial Credit Union.

To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

