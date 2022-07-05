County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. July 9th

Brad Jones 6 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Jason and Natalie Deel, owners of JD’s Realty and Auction, and Leon Jaquet, Director of Veterans Services in Anderson County smile for the camera at November 2021’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.   

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. 

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by JD’s Realty and Auction.  Owners Jason and Natalie Deel are both veterans of the U.S. Army.  Jason served in six combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in the Army as an Infantry Officer.  Natalie served eight years in the U.S. Army as an officer and had two deployments.  Jason and Natalie are also a part of the cast on the Netflix show “Swap Shop.”   

The breakfast will be held Saturday, July 9th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.  

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.  

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.  Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes. 

August 13th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; September 10th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Senior Solutions Management Group; and October 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Grow Financial Credit Union. 

To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.     

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Norwood Middle School repeats win of “Dream it. Do it.” competition

CNS provides donations to winners for classroom resources Norwood Middle School students, who partnered with …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: